Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,047.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $895,028.64 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00165226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.49 or 1.00633147 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

