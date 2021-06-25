PHI Token (PHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $21.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00600026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038725 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

