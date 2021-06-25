Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

