Phoenixcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $857,464.34 and $54.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,127.35 or 0.99790476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00028605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00336628 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00384000 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.00710378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,295,525 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

