Phore Price Tops $0.15 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $4,065.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00353313 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,374,073 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

