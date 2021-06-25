Phore Price Tops $0.17 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $6,613.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00348848 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,371,854 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

