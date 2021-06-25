Photon Price Hits $0.0000 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Photon has a market cap of $157,373.71 and $13.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,652.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.82 or 0.05583075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.96 or 0.01396528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00387084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00610426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00379275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,221,240,696 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

