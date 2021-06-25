Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill Sells 5,000 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $300,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward L. Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 667,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,543. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Phreesia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.