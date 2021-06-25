PIBBLE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,246.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $20.78 million and $32,246.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00586611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037737 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

