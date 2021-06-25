Pillar Price Down 11.8% This Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Pillar has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $159,009.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00603729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038768 BTC.

About Pillar

PLR is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

