Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 94,012 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $107.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,940. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

