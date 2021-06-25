Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys 32,590 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.78. 770,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,889,290. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

