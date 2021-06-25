Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $38,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 381,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,129,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

