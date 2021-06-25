Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

