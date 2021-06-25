Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $888,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 4,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.