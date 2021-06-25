Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned 1.17% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $888,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 4,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.