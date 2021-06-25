Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,898. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07.

