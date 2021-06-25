Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. 402,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,047,738. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.