Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,034 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Ford Motor makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,200,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.