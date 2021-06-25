Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $9.41 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 73,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.34. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.