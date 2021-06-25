Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,997. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $311.27 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

