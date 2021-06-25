Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases 9,728 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,198,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,223,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG remained flat at $$87.84 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 303,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,177,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.