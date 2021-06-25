Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 67,648 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,648 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. Tapestry accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 247.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 46.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,168 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 138,235 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 43,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

