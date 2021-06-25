Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 12,540 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $7.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $557.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.17 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

