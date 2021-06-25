Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Sells 30,830 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,830 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 1.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. 336,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,438,420. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

