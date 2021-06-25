Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Invesco comprises about 1.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 61.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 177,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 67,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 18.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 73.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 41,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,631. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

