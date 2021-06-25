Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 865.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,416,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ remained flat at $$55.83 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,225. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

