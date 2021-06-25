Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

PNW opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

