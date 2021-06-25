Pirate Chain Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.95 or 0.00009171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $541.10 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00323820 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00180888 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,247,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

