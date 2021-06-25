PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0360 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $927,393.11 and $1,175.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 56.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,206,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

