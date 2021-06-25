Pirl One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $81,090.84 and $5.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,896.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.22 or 0.05684783 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.01 or 0.01432806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00396150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00124332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.41 or 0.00618929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00383644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039672 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.