Pivot Token (PVT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $760,362.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 29.4% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $760,362.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pivot Token Coin Profile

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

