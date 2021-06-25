PlayFuel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.52 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00604060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038783 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

