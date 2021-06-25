Playgroundz (IOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,109.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $2,109.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00045731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,841.44 or 1.00352859 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

