Playkey (PKT) Market Capitalization Hits $190,889.13

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Playkey has a total market cap of $190,889.13 and $57,902.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

