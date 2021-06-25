PlotX 24-Hour Volume Hits $615,832.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $615,832.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlotX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00579675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038713 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.