PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0696 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $4.62 million and $523,967.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

