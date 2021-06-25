Pluton Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00013031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $183,073.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.25 or 0.00585107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton (CRYPTO:PLU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

