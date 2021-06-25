PlutusDeFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.00602948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038807 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

