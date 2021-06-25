Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.24. Points International shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 3,887 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Points International in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Points International by 29.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

