Polkacover (CVR) Reaches One Day Volume of $195,446.00

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Polkacover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacover has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $195,446.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkacover has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkacover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00165205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00099604 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,735.51 or 1.00400061 BTC.

Polkacover Coin Profile

Polkacover launched on January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 28,966,694 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.