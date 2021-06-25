Polkamarkets Trading 33.2% Lower This Week (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $84,330.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.