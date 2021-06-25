Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $85.94 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $85.94 million and $1.89 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00397010 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00011389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

