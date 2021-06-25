Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.29.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $459.03 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $259.04 and a 1-year high of $464.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

