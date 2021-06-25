Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $33,412.50 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Potbelly alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Jeffrey Douglas sold 4,172 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $24,281.04.

Potbelly stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 300,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.10. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $246.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.