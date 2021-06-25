PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $2,800.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.79 or 0.05699307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.56 or 0.01420444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00395816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00124426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.61 or 0.00607245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00386784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007485 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039124 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,348,906 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.