Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target Increased to $57.40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $57.40 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 287.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PRDSY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. Prada has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Get Prada alerts:

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.