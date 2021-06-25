Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target Increased to $57.40 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $57.40 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 287.95% from the stock’s previous close.
PRDSY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27. Prada has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.80.
About Prada
