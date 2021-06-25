Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. Prada has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

