Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.48. 2,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 235,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $845,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

