Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post $75.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $302.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $313.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $29.72 on Friday. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

