Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29), with a volume of 40,864,785 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 36.20 ($0.47).

Get Premier Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a market cap of £207.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.43.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.